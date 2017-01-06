Greyhounds lose

— In what looked to be a tightly contested game, the visiting Wildcats prevailed 85-81 over the Greyhounds.

Grandview started the game with a 25-16 lead, but Toppenish took over with 2:09 in the half when the tally was 33-32. The halftime score was tied at 36 points.

The Wildcats continued to attack the basket in the third quarter, outscoring their host 26-19. The lead gave them enough wiggle room to win the game, although Grandview tallied three more points than the visitors in the final quarter.

“Toppenish did a good job making us feel uncomfortable with its defense,” Grandview coach Frankie Medina said.

He said forced turnovers at costly times, and an impressive Wildcats offense resulted in the loss. “They had three players score double digits.”

Overall, Medina said the game was played well. “Fouls weren’t an issue and they (Toppenish) did a good job with their game plan.”

Adonis Shaul led the Wildcats with 21 points.

The Greyhounds Gabe Esqueda scored a game-high 26 points. He was 13-for-14 from the charity stripe.

Also scoring in double digits were Gunner Chronis with 21 points and Jalen Fonseca with 12. Felix Medina provided the offense 8 assists and 9 points.

Grandview hosts Ephrata Tuesday.