OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, January 9 – Cod with lemon sauce, scalloped potatoes, diced carrots, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Chicken broccoli stir fry, stir fry vegetables, green beans, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, January 12 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, baked beans, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, January 13 – Chicken noodles soup, half cheese sandwich, tossed green salad with cucumbers, peach cobbler, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 9 – Breakfast sausage pizza, strawberries, bananas, raisins, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Taters and eggs breakfast square, applesauce, orange juice, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Long John doughnut, fresh banana, apple juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Blueberry oat muffin, grapes, pineapple, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, baby carrots, raisins, sliced pears, chocolate chip cookies, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Chili, baby carrots, broccoli florets, fresh banana, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, apricot halves, applesauce, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, tomato slice, tropical fruit, clementine, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Chicken taco, celery sticks, peas, applesauce, peach slices, Spanish rice, variety milk.