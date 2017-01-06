Newhouse invites Perry to visit

— Congressman Dan Newhouse has invited former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to visit Hanford.

In a letter earlier this week, Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, encouraged the nominee for Secretary of Energy to tour the former plutonium production site north of Benton City.

“The Hanford site is the largest defense nuclear clean-up site in the country and is one of 17 such sites being remediated under DOE’s Environmental Management program,” Newhouse wrote. “As you begin your tenure as our next Secretary of Energy, I would like to personally invite you to tour the Hanford site, which will provide you with a unique understanding of the challenges facing Hanford and the importance of ensuring the site has the adequate support and resources necessary to complete its clean-up mission.”

Newhouse said continued clean up of the site is “not optional” and should be one of Perry’s top priorities.

Perry, a Republican, stillhas to go through the Senate confirmation process before taking the Energy post.