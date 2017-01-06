Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JANUARY 4

Information on North Grant Court.

Information on Stassen Way.

Parking problem on North Fourth Street.

Parking problem on Nicka Road.

Theft on Wallace Way.

Animal problem on West Wine Country Road at North Puterbaugh Road.

Animal problem on East Fourth Street at Birch Street.

Malicious mischief on Toivo Court.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

JANUARY 5

Business alarm on North Willoughby Road.

Parking problem on McCreadie Road at East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on Wilson Highway.

GRANGER POLICE

JANUARY 4

Suspicious circumstance on Lapierre Road.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

DECEMBER 29

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Aid call at East Alexander Road. No transport.

Aid call to Otis Avenue. No transport.

DECEMBER 30

Aid call to Emerald Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call to Milepost 69 on Interstate 82. One patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige.

Automatic Fire Alarm on West South Hill Road. Canceled enroute.

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Regional Hospital.

Aid call one patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Scoon Road at Arrowsmith Road. No patient transfer.

Automatic fire alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled enroute.

Aid call at East Decatur Avenue. One patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Tear Road. No patient found.

DECEMBER 31

County structure fire on Albro Road. Provided Yakima County Fire District 5 manpower.

Aid call at Otis Avenue. One patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Automatic alarm on West South Hill Road. Cancelled enroute.

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Kadlec Medical Center.

JANUARY 1

Aid call on Riverside Avenue. One patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Memorial.

Aid call. CPR in progress.

Automatic fire alarm on First Street. Under investigation.

Interfacility transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transferred to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive. No transport made.

JANUARY 2

Aid call to Harrison Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call to Ray Road. Wrong address. No patient.

Aid call to Sunset Lane. No transport.

Aid call to McClain Drive. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

JANUARY 3

Aid call to East Ida Belle. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call to 16th Street and Franklin Court. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Structure fire at Independence Road. Call cancelled enroute.

Aid call to Parkland. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Resident assist on West Edison Avenue.

Aid call on Washout Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Aid call on McClain. No transport.

JANUARY 4

Automatic alarm on Quail Lane. Canceled.

Motor vehicle crash on West Riverside Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Automatic alarm to Washington Court. Under investigation.

Aid call on McClain Drive. One patient transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

Aid Call on North Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

JANUARY 5

Structure fire on Sheridan Avenue, Prosser. Extinguished.

Aid call on 11th Street. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JANUARY 4

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Business alarm on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on North Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

Residential alarm on Apple Lane.

Welfare check on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Court.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Injury crash on West Riverside Avenue.

Residential alarm on East Harrison Avenue.

Custodial interview on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Fraud on South Fourth Street.

Shots fired on South 13th Street.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on Reeves Way.

Domestic disturbance on Barnes Court.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

JANUARY 5

Vehicle prowl on Cemetery Road.

Information on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist resident on South 6th Street at East Edison Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JANUARY 4

Information on East Edison Road at Bethany Road.

Traffic hazard on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Raymond Lane, Mabton.

Recovered stolen property on US Grape Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on East Zillah Drive at Thacker Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road, Grandview.

JANUARY 5

Suspicious circumstance on Independence Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

WAPATO POLICE

JANUARY 4

Traffic stop on West First Street.

Obstructing on Southwest Manor.

Suspicious circumstance on Parker Bridge Road.

Burglary on West Sixth Street.

ZILLAH POLICE

JANUARY 4

Non-injury crash on Zillah West Road.

Theft on First Avenue.