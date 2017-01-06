Sunnyside wins dual

YAKIMA — Last night’s dual meet against West Valley (Yakima) was handily won by the Grizzlies, 65-6.
Winning their bouts by fall were four Sunnyside grapplers — Samuel Guerreo at 113 pounds, J.J. Rodriguez at 160 pounds, Luis Juarez at 182 pounds and Jector Ramirez at 285 pounds
Uriel Diaz won a major decision inthe 106-pound weight class; Elias Romero won a technical fall (18-2) at 126 pounds; Silas Jasso (132 pounds) won a 7-6 decision; Noe Ruiz won a 7-6 decision at 138 pounds; 145-pounder Josiah Rodriguez won by technical fall (15-0); Izaiah Gonzalez won a 3-1 decision at 152 pounds; and Jesus Jeronimo lost by pin in 1:57.
Forfeits went to the Grizzlies in three weight classes.
