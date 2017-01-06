Winter storm warning issued

— The National Weather Service has updated its winter storm forecast for the Lower Yakima Valley.

The area from Grandview west to the Cascades and north to Cle Elum will be under a winter storm warning from noon tomorrow until 4 a.m. Monday. Previously, the region was under a hazardous weather advisory.

Benton County’s alert has been upgraded to a winter storm watch, and North-Central Washington is under a hazardous weather outlook.

The updated forecast is for a “major winter storm” to hit Saturday and Sunday.

“Several inches of snowfall will be likely Saturday…,” the Weather Service reported. “Then, another round of steadier or even heavy precipitation moves into the area during the day Sunday.”

The second round will be a wintry “mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain,” the Weather Service said.

From 4-7 inches of snow will fall over the weekend, as well as one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain, west of the Grandview area. Winds are expected to be gusty, potentially generating whiteout conditions in some areas, like the storm earlier this week.

Snowfall is expected tomorrow afternoon, with a brief lull in the evening, before more snow and ice hit and continue into Sunday.

“Significant amounts of snowfall are forecast that will make travel dangerous,” the Weather Service watch statement said. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

Snowfall in Prosser, Benton City and the Tri-Cities isn’t expected to be as heavy. But forecasters said freezing rain will add up to as much as a quarter-inch in a 48-hour period, beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

“Ice accumulations may cause downed trees and power lines,” the Weather Service reported.

In addition to the freezing rain, from 2-5 inches of snow are expected, meteorologists said.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet and ice accumulations that may affect travel.