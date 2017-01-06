Wintry weather to strike, again

— The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement this morning in advance of an expected winter storm.

The storm is expected to reach the Lower Yakima Valley tomorrow afternoon and bring snow and freezing rain through Sunday night.

“The first wave of snow will bring a general 1-4 inches for much of the region by late Saturday evening,” the weather statement said. “There should be a brief lull in the activity … then another round of heavier precipitation.”

Another 2-4 inches of snow is expected Sunday.

Meteorologists are predicting a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

“This weather system has the potential to bring significant snow and/or ice accumulations,” the statement said. “This will likely have a large and adverse impact on weekend travel for Eastern Oregon and Washington.”

Much of Eastern Oregon is already included in winter storm and watch advisory areas. And a wind advisory has been issued for North-Central and Northeast Washington.

After the weather front passes, meteorologists are predicting temperatures will rise to about 33 degrees Monday and Tuesday, which would be the first days at or above freezing since last week.