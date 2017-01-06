Wrestlers tie Quincy, defeat Wahluke

— The Sunnyside girls wrestling team competed in a double dual, tying its match with Quincy, 30-30, and winning 26-24 over Wahluke on Thursday.

Clarissa Calderon (120 pounds) won both her matches, as did Lourdes Torres at 155 pounds, by pin.

Wrestling one opponent each and winning by pin were Mireya Sanchez (120 pounds), 170-pound Elizabeth Espinoza and Maggie Torres at 235 pounds. Torres also won a match via forfeit.

“Everyone looked really good, really strong,” Grizzlies coach Terry Shines said.

He said 110-pound Stephanie Blankenship and 170-pound Aylin Bautista were given a day of rest in preparation for the Kelso Invitational taking place today and tomorrow.