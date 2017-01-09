Applications available

PROSSER — Applications for the annual Washington Shining Star Pageant are available online.
The pageant, for females kindergarten to age 30, who are differently abled, is set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road.
The community service project will be collecting pajamas.
Call 775-741-3800 for applications.
