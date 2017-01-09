Arts, science lectures set

— The works of Aldo Leopold is the focus of a reading event offered by the Yakima Valley College’s arts and sciences division.

Events and activities scheduled next month are centered on the ideas presented in Aldo Leopold’s work.

Aldo Leopold’s Children: Living the Land, a film will be offered first in the series at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, in the Parker Room on the Yakima college campus, 16th Street and Nob Hill Blvd.

The second in the series of discussions will be “Understanding Spider Behavior: They Aren’t All Here to Kill You” at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Kendall Hall auditorium. The lecture will be given by Dr. Meghan R. Fitzgerald, YVC biology instructor.