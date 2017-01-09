Blood donors needed

ZILLAH — An American Red Cross blood drive is 1-6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Civic Center, 119 First Ave.
The drive comes during the Red Cross’ emergency call for blood and platelet donors after donations were down in November and December.
