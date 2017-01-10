Darrell Dean Shannon, 92, formerly of Sunnyside, died Dec. 21, 2016.

He was born in the small town of Minneapolis, Kan., to James Brown Shannon and Geraldine (Hartley) Shannon on Nov. 3, 1924. Darrell spent his early years growing up in Minneapolis.

After graduating from high school, Darrell went into military service in 1944. He was stationed in Alameda Naval Air Station in Alameda, Calif., until being honorably discharged in 1946.

Upon completion of his service, Darrell headed north to Washington to find work after being exposed to a better life than working on the farm.

Darrell was able to get into the Iron Workers union and there he stayed until retirement.

Darrell worked on dams, bridges and cold storage warehouses.

One time, the military was building a radar tracking station to keep track of Russian satellites at Yakima Firing Range near Yakima and the contractor wanted the best iron worker in the state to build a 96-foot dish.

The only problem was he was working in California, so the second best was called in to be foreman of this important project, Darrell Shannon.

Later, as this project came to an end, Darrell was offered a permanent position if he would be willing to move to New Mexico.

Darrell turned them down.

When Darrell Shannon came to Washington state he settled down with his wife, Estelle (Osburn) Shannon. They had one child, Douglas.

After 47 years of marriage, they divorced.

Once again, in 1997, Darrell Shannon found himself back in Minneapolis, Kan., where he stayed until 2013.

While living in Minneapolis the second time, Darrell Shannon’s talents were put to use helping out at the museum where he restored an old covered wagon and built an exhibit honoring George Washington Carver — a botanist, chemist and scientist — that was

put on display in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building.

In 2013, Darrell Shannon’s high school sweetheart, with whom a relationship had rekindled since his return to Minneapolis, died.

He once again wanted to be around family, so back to Washington state he came where he found plenty of yard work to do.

As he started to slow down he became more involved in the senior center. Darrell Shannon was a selfless individual that all ways put others first.

Darrell Shannon loved to work on special projects around the house. He was always available when neighbors needed help from construction to car repair and everything in between. He was a jack-of-all-trades, an expert in them all.



He had a special fondness for cats and dogs.

On his granddaughter’s 14th wedding anniversary, whom he loved very much, Darrell Shannon submitted his will to the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ and made a public confession that Jesus was the ruler of his life.

Everyone noticed an immediate change in him — he was at peace and fear of death was not in him. Fourteen days later, Darrell Shannon went to be with his Savior and got to spend Christmas with the true Savior of the World.

May Darrell Shannon’s dreams all come true not in this life but in the never ending perfect life he has yet to live.

He is survived by his son, Douglas of McCleary; sister, Ester Lauritzen of Seattle; sister-in-law, Rayette Louise Klashke Shannon of Moses Lake; several nephews; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Shannon; his mother, Geraldine Shannon; and his brother, Boyd Shannon.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.