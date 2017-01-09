Grandview council to consider court extension

— The City Council will consider extending a contract for municipal court services.

The city’s 10-year contract for municipal court services with Yakima County expired Dec. 31.

During a committee-of-the-whole meeting at 6 p.m. tomorrow, the council will consider extending the contract from Jan. 1, 2017, through 2021.

If approved, the contract would cost the city $190,547 for 2017.

The action under consideration also includes appointing four judges for the same term; Donald Engel, Kevin Roy, Brian Sanderson, Alfred Schweppe and Commissioner Kevin Eilmes.

The delay in approving the extension came down to an issue over Yakima County’s initial proposal for a one-year contract and four-year terms for judges.

“Council expressed concern with appointing the judges for a four-year term, but only having a one-year term on the court contract,” City Clerk Anita Palacios said.

The council instead postponed the contract last month and tomorrow will take up a resolution for a four-year court contract and four-year judicial terms.

The municipal court is conducted in the Yakima County District Court building, 1313 Wine Country Road.

The county opened the court in 2007. That same year, the city contracted for municipal court services.

Over the past four years, Yakima County District Court has had 115,708 filings at the location. The city’s municipal court has had 6,802 during that same time.

The 2016 figures show 24,260 district court filings and 1,908 municipal court filings.

In other action during the committee-of-the-whole meeting, the council will make appointments to boards and commissions.

During its 7 p.m. regular meeting tomorrow, the council will consider applying for assistance to buy a fire truck and equipment.

Both meetings will be in City Hall, 207 W. Second St.