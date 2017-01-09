Granger man headed to presidential inauguration

— A local chef is traveling to Washington D.C. this week to prepare for the inaugural ball for president-elect Donald J. Trump.

Michael Zuniga, a 2001 Granger High School graduate, is the Yakima Convention Center’s head chef. He works for Centerplate, which is the convention center’s catering company. He will be part of a team preparing a menu for 30,000 guests.

“We are proud that Michael is among an elite group of chefs that are part of the team,” John Cooper of Yakima Valley Tourism said.

Zuniga did not return a call seeking comment.

“Michael is one of our many talented executive chefs,” Centerplate General Manager Scott Chadek said. Centerplate has catered several high profile events, ranging from Super Bowls to winter Olympic games.

This will be Zuniga’s first national event for the company.

“Michael has been with us for two years and is just now getting exposure in high profile areas,” Chadek said.

Trump’s inauguration committee Friday released a schedule showing three inaugural balls for Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families.

Trump’s inauguration swearing-in ceremony, the 58th in U.S. history, is Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol.

Opening remarks are expected to start at 8:30 a.m., officials said. The ceremony will be followed by a parade featuring more than 8,000 participants.

On Jan. 19, Trump and Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, officials said. That will be followed by a “Make America Great Again!” welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial.