Lower Yakima Valley digs out, again

— The Lower Yakima Valley is digging out today from a storm that brought seven inches of snow.

State Highway 241 is closed both directions as of press time due to blowing snow.

The highway is closed between Sheller Road to the junction of state Highway 24.

Interstate 90 eastbound was also closed this morning due to a crash at Milepost 61, near Price Creek.

It was one of several crashes this past weekend in weather that caused white out conditions at times, officials said.

The Washington State Patrol reported more than 150 crashes in Central Washington during the peak of yesterday’s snow.

One of those crashes was at 3:57 p.m. yesterday in Prosser city limits on Interstate 82, at Milepost 83.

Remedios S. Sanchez, 37, of Yakima, was injured when her westbound Volkswagen Jetta crashed into a westbound 2012 Scion driven by Steven Fullerton, 63, of West Kelowna, the patrol reported.

Fullerton was not injured, troopers said. Sanchez was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Lower valley school districts canceled classes today due to snow and poor road conditions. Heritage University was also closed.

Weather officials expect another inch of snow through tomorrow, then forecast cold, dry weather.

There is a 90 percent chance of snow tomorrow.

After that, three consecutive days of sub-zero temperatures are forecast, they said.

Wednesday’s low will drop to minus-2, followed by minus-1 on Thursday and minus-4 on Friday.

The National Weather Service reported 1 inch of snow falling in Sunnyside on Saturday. As of press time it had not reported Sunday’s snowfall.

The weather service reported 6.5 inches of snow in Toppenish on Sunday.

After tomorrow, snow is not in the forecast until Jan. 17, weather officials said.