Breaking News

Winter weather advisory issued for Benton, Klickitat counties January 10, 2017

0

Meeting date changed

As of Monday, January 9, 2017 | 3:00 p.m.

MABTON — The School Board's meeting scheduled for tonight, Monday, has been canceled.

The board will instead meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the district office, 306 N. Main St.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment