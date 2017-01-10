OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, January 9 – Cod with lemon sauce, scalloped potatoes, diced carrots, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Chicken broccoli stir fry, stir fry vegetables, green beans, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, January 12 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, baked beans, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, January 13 – Chicken noodles soup, half cheese sandwich, tossed green salad with cucumbers, peach cobbler, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 9 – Breakfast sausage pizza, strawberries, bananas, raisins, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Taters and eggs breakfast square, applesauce, orange juice, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Long John doughnut, fresh banana, apple juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Blueberry oat muffin, grapes, pineapple, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, baby carrots, raisins, sliced pears, chocolate chip cookies, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Chili, baby carrots, broccoli florets, fresh banana, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, apricot halves, applesauce, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, tomato slice, tropical fruit, clementine, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Chicken taco, celery sticks, peas, applesauce, peach slices, Spanish rice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 9 – French toast, sausage, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Banana chunk bar, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Sausage pup, orange quarters, fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Fruit pocket, yogurt, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Hamburger with tomato, fries, carrots, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Pizza, green salad with veggies, peaches, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Grilled cheese, tomato soup, celery sticks with sunbutter, apricots, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Sunbutter with jelly sandwich, Doritos, cheese stick, carrots, celery, apple slices, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Mini corndogs, Sun Chips, veggies, applesauce cup, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 9 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Pancake sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 13 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Nachos, green beans, carroteenies with ranch, peaches, milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Pepperoni pizza, cucumbers with low fat ranch, corn pineapple, milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Chicken noodle soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Romaine salad with cucumbers, peaches, milk.

Friday, January 13 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli, pears, whole grain rice Krispie, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Teriyaki dippers, whole grain brown rice, carroteenies, water chestnuts, cookie packet, applesauce cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Whole wheat pizza, chopped Romaine salad, low fat ranch dressing, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun with mustard and catsup, chick peas, broccoli, baked sweet potato fries, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with mustard and catsup, oven baked French fries, kidney beans, green beans, apple, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, beets, carroteenies, cookie packet, peaches, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 9 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Breakfast bar or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Breakfast bar, combo French toast sticks or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, refried beans, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables and milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Cheese filled lasagna roll, whole grain dinner roll, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables and milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables and milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Sloppy Jo on a whole grain bun, potato wedges, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables and milk.

Friday, January 13 – Double stuff pizza, frozen juice bar, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables and milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 9 – Lucky Charms cereal, crackers, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Breakfast bagel, fresh fruit, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Churro, crackers, pears, raisins, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Trix cereal, whole grain toast, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 9 – Pepperoni pizza pocket, Romaine, carrots with dip, fruit cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 10 – Taco quesadilla, cucumbers, carrots with dip, fresh pear, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 11 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baby potato, pickles, dip, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, January 12 – Waffles with sausage link, jicama, broccoli with dip, fresh apple, variety milk.

Friday, January 13 – Pretzel with cheese, snap peas, tomatoes with dip, orange, variety milk.