Raymond “Ray” A. Kern, 61, of Sunnyside, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Ray was born April 9, 1955, in McLaughlin, S.D., the son of Ella Emma (Raesler) and Christoph Kern.



He received his education in Sunnyside and Grandview.

Ray worked for various farmers throughout the valley before working at Snowkist in Grandview for several years.

For the past 26 years, Ray worked for the city of Yakima in the Public Works, Street Division. He married Becky (Fielder) Carter on June 12, 2004, in Sunnyside.

Ray loved to fish, especially when he was accompanied by his niece, Dusty.

He also enjoyed camping, hiking, smoking fish, working on his small farm and raising cattle and grass hay.

He took every opportunity to hold hands with the love of his life, Becky.

Ray attended Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Kern of Sunnyside; daughter, Terra Karl of Post Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren; two brothers, Elmer Kern of Auburn and Carl “Bud” Kern of Sunnyside; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Emma and Christoph Kern; and sisters, Dolores Kern and Mary Ann Kern.



Viewing and visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Raymond’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.