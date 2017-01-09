Ready to serve

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
Three new deputies joined the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Pictured from left are Joel Panattoni, Christopher Bertomeu and Jesus Silva. The three will begin five-month basic law enforcement academy training next month.
