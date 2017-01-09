Scholarship options listed

— The Yakima Valley Rotary clubs’ Mary Monroe Davis Scholarship applications are now available.

Scholarship applications are available via http://sms.scholarshipamerica.org/marymonroedavis.

Offered again this year is the Sunnyside Rotary and the Jim Trull Legacy Scholarships, which are available to Sunnyside High School and Sunnyside Christian High School seniors.

The club will be awarding $7,500 in scholarships.

More scholarship information is available at the high schools’ financial aid counselor’s’ offices.