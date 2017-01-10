Breaking News

Winter weather advisory issued for Benton, Klickitat counties January 10, 2017

School board cancels meeting

As of Monday, January 9, 2017 | 10:17 a.m.

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside School Board's work session planned for tonight is canceled.

District officials said the meeting would be rescheduled for a later date.

