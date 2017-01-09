School tours planned

GRANDVIEW — Residents are invited to take a behind the scenes tour of School District classrooms from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Jan. 11.
The event – A Day with our Students to Celebrate Education – will include elementary school, high school and middle school classroom visits.
Contact Jean Grubenhoff at 509-882-8515 for information.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment