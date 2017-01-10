Snow cancels classes

SUNNYSIDE — Several school districts throughout the Lower Yakima Valley are canceling classes today due to snow and poor road conditions.
Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian, Granger, Grandview, Prosser, Paterson, Zillah, Mabton and Toppenish are closed.
Heritage University has also canceled classes today.
Wapato is on a two-hour delay.
Perry Technical Institute is on a delayed schedule, with employees arriving at 8:30 a.m. and students at 9 a.m.
