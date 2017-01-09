Stay out of the cold, read a good book

Top 10 librarian’s picks SUNNYSIDE — Don’t know which book to read first for the Yakima Valley Libraries “Winter Reading Challenge?” Consider one of the following books from the Top 10 on the Library Reads website selected by librarians from across the nation. Top pick is “The Girl Before Time,” by JP Delaney; followed by “The Bear and the Nightingale,” by Katherine Arden; “The Dry” by Jane Harper; and “Behind Her Eyes,” by Sarah Pinborough. Also, consider “Books for Living,” by Will Scwalbe; “The Second Mrs. Hockaday,” by Susan Rivers; “The Fifth Petal,” by Brunonial Barry; “The Most Dangerous Place on Earth,” by Lindsey Lee Johnson; “Her Every Fear,” by Peter Swanson; and “Heartstone,” by Elle Katharine White.

— It’s too cold to go outside. So, snuggle up next to a warm fire, snuggle under a big throw and read the book you got for Christmas.

So long as you are going to read anyway, why not have some fun and take part in the Yakima Valley Libraries Winter Reading Challenge?

It’s like bingo, and readers can earn the kind of prizes only book lovers can appreciate.

Join the reading challenges for chances to earn items like a behind-the-scene look at the library, or Amazon, Starbucks, Inklings Bookshop or Encore Books gift cards.

For a personal bingo card, visit www.yvl.org/winter and print out a bingo reading game card.

From there, read the rules and start filling in the spaces by books in the following categories: re-read a favorite book, a book you’ve been meaning to read, one that has an ugly cover, or a book whose author shares your initials, local librarian supervisor Marcelina Ortega suggested.

The challenge is designed to get more adults reading and checking out local libraries for reading materials, she said.

Any books you already own, borrow from a friend or buy, count, she said.

The challenge is designed for persons over age 18.

So as long as you are reading, local librarians are encouraging readers to have a little fun.

Didn’t get a Christmas book? No problem The Library, 621 Grant Ave., has shelves of books to loan out and many more available in various formats from eBooks to audiobooks and books on CD.

Ortega encourages readers to go for a blackout. That awards the winner five entries for the bingo prizes. A single bingo on a card is worth one entry.

By the way, there is no limit to the number of bingo cards you can play. So, read away.