Two Prosser men die in crash

— The community is mourning the loss of two men who died in a crash Saturday night.

James S. Wildman, 23, and Dylan K. Bolt, 25, died when Wildman’s 2002 Toyota Tundra went into the Naches River, the Washington State Patrol said.

Bolt, a 2010 Prosser High School graduate, was a marine and worked at Stegeman Electric in Grandview.

Wildman, a 2012 graduate, was a firefighter for West Benton Fire and Rescue.

“Both were really strong and solid young men,” Prosser High School Principal Kevin Lusk said. “It’s just a tragedy.”

West Benton fire officials are also coming to grips with the loss.

“All day long, we have been at loss for words on what to say in regards to losing one of our own,” Chief Doug Merritt

said. “Our first and most important priority was to be sure that immediate family was notified, followed secondly by letting our fire family know.”

Merritt praised the Naches and Yakima fire departments for their efforts, as well as the State Patrol and officials with the state Department of Transportation.

“We have an amazing community supported by many different bordering fire agencies,” he said.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. Saturday when Wildman lost control of his eastbound vehicle on state Highway 12, near Naches, troopers said.

“The vehicle left the roadway to the right, coming to rest on its top in the river,” the state patrol said.

Both men died at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol said.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.