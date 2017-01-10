Winter weather advisory issued for Benton, Klickitat counties

— The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Benton and part of Klickitat counties as well as other areas of Eastern Washington and Oregon.

The advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow in Benton County and 10 a.m. in Klickitat County.

The Weather Service forecast calls for winds gusting to 30 mph as 2-4 inches of new snow falls today and early tomorrow.

“Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities,” the advisory said.

At least one area north of Sunnyside, in Yakima County, is already being affected by the storm.

The state Department of Transportation has again closed state Highway 241 to thru-traffic at Sheller Road.

The highway connecting the city to Hanford and Vernita is completely closed near Independence Road, officials said.

State Highway 24, too, is closed between Sun Target Road at Milepost 14 to the junction of state Highway 240 at Milepost 38.

Interstate 82 is also closed from Milepost 114 to Milepost 131.

In Klickitat County, the heaviest snowfall is expected overnight, officials said, noting “local blowing and drifting snow” is expected.