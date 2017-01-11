Bickleton hoops Jan. 23

BICKLETON — The Pirates will host Lyle-Wishram on Jan. 23.
The games are a reschedule of the match-ups that were set to be played last Saturday. They were postponed due to weather conditions.
The varsity girls game will take place at 6 p.m., The boys play at 7:30 p.m.
