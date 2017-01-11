Dylan Kenneth Bolt, 25, of Prosser, after a glorious day of skiing, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Dylan was born Aug. 16, 1991, in Sunnyside, the son of Kimberly (Austin) and Steven Bolt.

He received his education in Prosser and graduated with the Prosser High School Class of 2010.

Dylan participated in football. He was a running back and linebacker. In his senior year, he was chosen by his teammates to be a team captain. Dylan also ran the high and intermediate hurdles in track.

He served in the United States Marines from 2010 to 2013, including a tour in Afghanistan.

Following his military service, Dylan worked as an apprentice electrician, most recently, for Stegeman Electric in Grandview.

He loved the outdoors, fishing, snow skiing, especially at White Pass, hiking and shooting pool with his buddies at Berns. But more than that he loved his family and friends.



Dylan also enjoyed sketching and creating.

When he was old enough to decide for himself, Dylan accepted the Lord and was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church in Prosser.



Dylan is survived by his parents, Kimberly and Steven Bolt of Prosser; brothers, Austin Bolt of Post Falls, Idaho and Tanner Bolt of Prosser; grandparents, John and Dolores Ruehlow of Prosser and R. Lee Ermey and Nila of Palmdale, Calif. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, including Aunt Carrie and Uncle Donn Meyers of Prosser; and many extraordinary friends.

Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Elsie Bolt; and Alfred “Lee” Austin; his uncle, Ron Bolt; and several Marine brothers.



Viewing and visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Funeral services with Military honors will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road., in Prosser.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prosser Fire Department or Wounded Warriors.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.