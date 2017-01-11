Family fun night planned

— The Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with High School senior Allyssa Guillen will host a community “Family Fun Night” from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

Activities will include games, prizes, and refreshments.

There is a small fee to attend. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Call 509-882-9219 for details.