Family fun night planned

GRANDVIEW — The Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with High School senior Allyssa Guillen will host a community “Family Fun Night” from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
Activities will include games, prizes, and refreshments.
There is a small fee to attend. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Call 509-882-9219 for details.
