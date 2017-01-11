0

Fan-tastic fans

Two Sunnyside boys — Abriel Loera, 14, second from left, and Alfredo Loera III, 17, far right — assist in the raising of the “12” flag prior to Saturday’s Seattle Seahawks 26-6 wildcard playoff win over the Detroit Lions. Closest to flagpole is Brian Loera, 7, from Spokane.

Joe Loera
By Jennie McGhan

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Photo by John Fannin

Nelly Kielstra, left, and Theresse Kelly of Sunnyside stand next to the Seahawks-themed Volkswagen Beetle they proudly drive around town.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Fans are ready as the Seattle Seahawks play the Falcons on Saturday.

The National Football Conference divisional playoff game is 1:35 p.m. in Atlanta.

The NFC South Division champion Falcons are favored, over the Seahawks, champions of the NFC West.

But it’s not the first time the ‘Hawks have been the underdog.

They won at New England earlier this season, handing the Patriots one of their only two losses.

Last season, the Seahawks defeated favored Arizona, 36-6.

Seattle enters the game with a 10-5-1 record, while the Falcons have an 11-5 record.

The game will be a re-match, as Seattle defeated Atlanta 26-24 on Oct. 16 at CenturyLink Field.

Saturday’s winner will earn a berth in the NFC championship game Jan. 22.

