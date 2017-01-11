Leopards sweep Selah

— The 1A Leopards defeated 2A Selah in both boys and girls non-league hoop action last night.

The Zillah boys won 90-70 and the girls 63-61.

Trey Delp led the Leopards boys with 37 points and 16 rebounds.

Sam Bowman paced the Zillah girls with 21 points.

Zillah’s boys and girls play at Highland Friday, while Selah will host Grandview.