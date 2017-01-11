More snow, more powder

— More snow at the ski area is forecast for today.

Officials are reporting “some amazing snow conditions” with recent storms.

As of yesterday, 61 inches of snow were reported at the base, 83 inches at the summit.

There is a 40 percent chance of snow throughout the day and 20 percent tonight, with a break until Saturday. The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of snow during the weekend.

Those who enjoy the powder on skis, snowboards and other means of outdoor recreation can enjoy any of the ski lifts and the terrain park throughout the remainder of the week. The tubing hill is open during the weekend hours.

For more information, visit skiwhitepass.com.