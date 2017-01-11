More snow, more powder

WHITE PASS — More snow at the ski area is forecast for today.
Officials are reporting “some amazing snow conditions” with recent storms.
As of yesterday, 61 inches of snow were reported at the base, 83 inches at the summit.
There is a 40 percent chance of snow throughout the day and 20 percent tonight, with a break until Saturday. The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of snow during the weekend.
Those who enjoy the powder on skis, snowboards and other means of outdoor recreation can enjoy any of the ski lifts and the terrain park throughout the remainder of the week. The tubing hill is open during the weekend hours.
For more information, visit skiwhitepass.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment