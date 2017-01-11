New RPI system, brings new perspective

— A new seeding system is in place for this year’s state high school basketball tournaments.

The newly implemented Rating Percentage Index was released Friday and fans of high school sports may have a few questions.

Officials with the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association said the system is based on statistics to place teams in regional and state basketball brackets.

Officials said it “... will be an accurate reflection of all regular season games.”

The formula used to calculate a team’s rank within its classification is the winning percentage multiplied by 25 percent, plus the opponent’s winning percentage multiplied by 50 percent, plus the opponent’s opponents winning percentage multiplied by 25 percent.

For example, Sunnyside High School’s girls team is ranked No. 1 in the 4A bracket.

The team’s index was calculated as: (.25 x 1.00) + (.5 x .618) + (.25 x .545) = .695. The team’s strength of schedule is .445 with a 10-0 record.

The No. 2 team — Bothell — has an index of .693 with a 10-1 record.

The new system replaces the familiar draw format.

Based on rankings via the index, teams will be seeded into the regional bracket, instead of how they finish in district-qualifying tournaments.

Out-of-state opponents winning percentages will be calculated at .500 and postseason games will not be considered “... since there is a such a variety in the number of games played during the league and/or district tournaments,” officials said.

The index will only be used to determine who is seeded for the first round of regional tournaments.

Teams qualifying for the state bracket will be seeded according to the Rating Percentage Index from the first round of regional competition. They will not be re-seeded, officials said.

Because the new index system is being utilized, officials said it is of utmost importance that coaches report scores to MaxPreps.com, which is the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association’s partner in determining the index.

Only full games should be reported and new rankings will be available via WIAA.com each Friday.

There is a process for breaking ties within the index.

For instance, if the Grizzlies were tied with another team, the full .69525 calculated in the formula would be used to determine the higher-ranked team.

Results of head-to-head competition and winning percentages, as well as the schedule strength will also be considered if there are ties.

Also ranked in the Top 10 this week is the Prosser girls team, which sits at No. 6 in 2A classification.