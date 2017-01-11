Parenteau honored

— With two more road games scheduled before he returns to the Toyota Center with his team, Americans goalkeeper Rylan Parenteau has gained notice from the Western Hockey League.

He has been named Goaltender of the Week and is nominated for Vaughn Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Week.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon, SK, native was 2-0-0-0 last week with a .50 goals-against average and .985 save percentage. He also recorded a shut-out.

Last night, against the Moose Jaw Warriors in Moose Jaw, SK, the Americans won, 3-2.