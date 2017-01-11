Resolution training set

YAKIMA — The Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties is offering a six-day basic mediation training course Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 10-12.
Trainees will receive 40 hours of instruction to serve as a neutral third-party mediator. Classes will be offered Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday during the day.
Additional mediator certification training is be available to those who wish to volunteer for the dispute center.
To apply, contact Felicia Staub at the Dispute Resolution Center, 509-453-8949.
