School tour rescheduled

GRANDVIEW — A behind-the-scenes school tour set for today has been rescheduled to Feb. 8.
The tour includes breakfast, lunch, and entertainment by the middle school band. The tour begins at the middle school.
Participants will be transported to the district’s Harriet Thompson Elementary School, the High school and the middle school by school bus.
Call 509-882-8515 to register for the tour.
