Sunnyside keglers fall to Cadets

— The high school bowling team felled 1,707 pins to Eisenhower’s 1,814 yesterday at Valley Lanes.

Sophomore Lexy Santiago of the Cadets rolled a game-high score of 351 (189-162) for her team, which had a combined score of 757 in the first game, 752 in the second for 1,509.

Eisenhower’s Baker game totals were 144 and 161.

Sunnyside knocked down a combined total of 798 pins in the first game, 652 in the second. The Grizzlies’ Baker game tallies were 103 and 154.

Megan Kinney had the Grizzlies’ high score of 326 (186-140).

Also having combined games of 300 or better for the Cadets were Sam Hugill — 315 (158-157) and Karlee Kopp — 330 (156-174).

Sunnyside’s Kassie Garcia rolled a 318 (186-132).

Bianca Molina rolled a combined 231; Mina Gatica rolled 278; and Bailey Bickett had a 297 for the Grizzlies.

Cadets Jordan Duffield and Baylee Summers rolled combined scores of 245 and 268, respectively.

Sunnyside competes at Valley Lanes today in a make-up game against West Valley (Yakima) and is scheduled to host Wenatchee tomorrow. Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m.