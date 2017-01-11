Zumba class continues

GRANDVIEW — The Community Center is continuing its series of Zumba classes.
Classes are 7-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Zumba toning is offered from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday and 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.
There is a fee for the class.
The classes are at the 812 Wallace Way center.
