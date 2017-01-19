Credentials suspended

SUNNYSIDE — State health officials are suspending credentials for two Yakima Valley medical providers.
Both suspensions stemmed from allegations of neglecting vulnerable adults in their care.
The Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Jamie Jean Fiscus of Benton County with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential.
The program also charged registered nursing assistant Crystal Lynn Wright of Yakima County with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential.
