Events canceled

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School bowling team was slated to host West Valley (Yakima) yesterday.
The make-up game was postponed due to weather and road conditions.
Other athletic activities canceled yesterday include the Grandview High School wrestling dual at Toppenish, as well as the Greyhounds’ basketball games against Ephrata.
Also, Prosser’s wrestling team did not travel to Ephrata.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment