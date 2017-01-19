Firearm bills introduced

— Attorney General Bob Ferguson has introduced two bills to the state legislature that he said will help reduce deadly mass shootings.

One is a previously announced proposal to ban the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The other is a second, alternative bill enhancing background checks and raising the minimum age required to buy such weapons and magazines.

“I believe a ban on the sale of assault weapons is the right policy for Washington, and I will keep fighting for that,” Ferguson said.