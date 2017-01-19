Guerrero athlete of week

MABTON — The Washington Athletic Activities Association has named Britnee Guerrero of the Vikings girls basketball team athlete of the week in 2B action.
Yesterday’s announcement notes her leadership in scoring 60 points, propelling her team to three victories last week.
