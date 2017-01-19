Holiday closures set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

— Several local businesses and offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Most banks and government offices will be closed in the Lower Yakima Valley, with the exception of police and fire services.

Another exception will be the Port of Sunnyside, 2640 E. Edison Ave.

Port offices will be open during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed at noon for the lunch hour.

Port commissioners will also have their regular third Monday of the month meeting at 5:15 p.m.

Employees instead receive half a day off each for the day before Christmas and New Year’s

Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery on Monday.

Yakima Waste Systems, which provides garbage service in Sunnyside, will operate on a normal schedule Monday.

The Bickleton, Grandview, Granger, Mabton, Prosser, Sunnyside and Sunnyside Christian schools will not have classes.

The Yakima Regional Library system, which has libraries in Granger, Mabton and Sunnyside, will close for the Monday holiday.

The Grandview Library will be closed.

Recreation centers will also close.