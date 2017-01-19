Nashville music coming to Zillah night spot

— The Chophouse, formerly known as The Old Warehouse Restaurant, 703 Railroad Ave. will bring Nashville on Jan. 28 to kick-off the opening of the small town restaurant.

Under the direction of Loni Rose, herself a professional song writer, the “Nashville Nights” event will feature Grammy nominated No. 1 hit writers Joe West and Wynn Varble, along with Country Hall of Fame No. 1 writer Richard Leigh.

They have collectively written 16 No. 1 hits and had multiple Grammy nominations.

Over the years, they have been lucky enough to have millions and millions of people sing along with their songs on the radio, Rose said.

The trio will bring their guitars, songs and stories to launch the new music venue in the Central Yakima Valley.

They will perform in the old Warehouse’s new music venue at 7 p.m.

Rose said the stage is nearly ready and on the day of the concert, the doors will open at 6 p.m. in Perham Hall.



The Perham name is a nod to when the warehouse was a fruit packing plant and shipping center.

Space is limited.

To reserve seats, call 509-314-6266.