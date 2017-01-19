Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JANUARY 10

Traffic hazard on West Third Street at Avenue H.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Velma Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Avenue J.

Domestic disturbance on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fourth Street at Avenue G.

Traffic hazard on Avenue E at West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Third Street at Velma Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Wyant Way.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Avenue E at West Third Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on East Washington Street.

Traffic hazard on Velma Avenue at West Third Street.

Traffic hazard on West Third Street.

Information on Pleasant Avenue.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Velma Avenue at Glen Street.

Traffic hazard on Stassen Way.

Traffic hazard on Avenue F at West Third Street.

Unsecure premises on Old Inland Empire.

Traffic hazard Stassen Way.

JANUARY 11

Traffic hazard on Sandy Lane at Hillcrest Road.

Medical emergency on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at Mountainview Road.

Information on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Smith Lane.

Traffic hazard on South Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

JANUARY 10

Fraud on Bailey Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Lapierre Road.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside Avenue at Second Avenue.

Animal problem on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West A Street.

Theft on West A Street.

Wanted person on E Street.

MABTON POLICE

JANUARY 10

Traffic hazard on Washington Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JANUARY 10

Transport on West Mallon Avenue.

Assist resident on South 15th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on South First Street at Parkland Drive.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on North 16th Street at Dawn Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West at Milepost 63 West, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Parkland Drive.

Trespassing on Blaine Avenue.

Information on Weatherwax Street.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at Grant Avenue.

Welfare check on Morgan Road.

Burglary on West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North 16th Street.

Court order violation on Crescent Avenue.

Information on Grant Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist resident on South First Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West at Milepost 67.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway at Wane Street.

Assist agency on East Fourth Street, Grandview.

Assist resident on South 16th Street.

Resident dispute on West Maple Avenue.

Assist resident on West Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on West Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

Threats on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road at State Highway 241.

Juvenile problem on South Ninth Street.

Traffic hazard on Morgan Road at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South Seventh Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unsecure premises on Homer Street.

JANUARY 11

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

JANUARY 10, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Joaquin Arredondo Mendoza, dob 02/03/50, driving under the influence.

Steven Amaro Gutierrez, dob 09/03/83, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Faustino Chipres Cervantes, dob 02/14/87, driving under the influence.

Jesus Alberto Cortes Ochoa, dob 08/16/95, driving under the influence.

Damian Guzman, dob 04/10/83, driving under the influence.

Julie Dawn Makinen, dob 12/30/71, driving under the influence.

Martin Mendoza Rojas, dob 12/20/90, driving under the influence.

Leroy Jay Morrison, dob 07/30/97, driving under the influence.

Abraham Ulises Pena, dob 03/22/91, driving under the influence.

Amador Fernando Pinon Bucio, dob 08/22/92, driving under the influence.

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

JANUARY 11, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Tomas P. Balderas Lucas, dob 06/22/92, driving under the influence.

Jaime Herrera, dob 12/17/94, driving under the influence.

Anthony Angel Munoz, dob 05/18/93, driving under the influence.

Luis Alberto Perucho Cambron, dob 01/24/88, driving under the influence.

Carolina Marquez, dob 11/14/98, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.

Monika Reyes, dob 02/27/90, driving under the influence.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Arnulfo Camarena Olivares, dob 04/09/69, driving under the influence.

Dennis Wesley Kenyon, dob 04/21/64, driving under the influence.

Amador Jesus Rodriguez, dob 05/31/88, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JANUARY 10

Suspicious circumstance on Green Valley Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Nichols Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on Belma Road, Mabton.

Assist agency on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 63 West, Outlook.

Business alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Old Inland Empire at Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Dekker Road at Isaacs Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Harrison Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Scoon Road at Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on North County Line Road at Sheller.

Traffic on hazard Independence Road at Maple Grove.

Assist agency on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Buena Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on North Outlook Road.

Traffic hazard on Independence Road.

Residential alarm on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on East Zillah Drive at Thacker Road.

Assist resident on Independence Road at Fordyce.

JANUARY 11

Traffic hazard on Independence Road.

Assist resident on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

JANUARY 10

Traffic hazard on First Avenue.

Parking problem on Seventh Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 East at Milepost 53.

WAPATO POLICE

JANUARY 10

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Welfare check on East D Street.

Traffic hazard on East Fifth Street at South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on Egan Lane.

Hit and run crash on East Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on South Wapato Avenue at East Eighth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Jones Road at State Highway 97.

Suspicious circumstance on Simcoe Avenue at Liberty.

Domestic disturbance on East Second Street.

JANUARY 11

Suspicious circumstance on South Wasco Avenue.

Medical emergency on North Ahtanum Avenue.