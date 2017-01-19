Rally Monday

OLYMPIA — A coalition of parents, educators and community groups will have a rally from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday on the legislative building capitol steps.
Planned in connection with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the event is focused on student civil rights and “amply funded” public schools.
After the rally, teams of school supporters will hand deliver copies of the Student Bill Rights to all 147 legislators.
