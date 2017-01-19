State to delay education plan to fall

— State officials are delaying submission of the education plan required as part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.

The document, known as the state’s Consolidated Plan, will be submitted Sept. 18.

“The Legislature begins this week, and many members are new,” he said. “I want to make sure everyone – legislators as well as the general public – has a chance to weigh in on a plan that could guide education policy in our state for many years,” Superintendent of Public Schools Chris Reykdal said.

He took office yesterday following his victory in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Consolidated Plan addresses gaps in the education system, and works to promote equitable access and opportunity for all students, particularly low-income students.