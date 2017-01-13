Flames erupt from automotive, equipment businesses

— Firefighters are still on-scene tonight at a blaze that destroyed Carquest and a couple truck repair and rental shops east of town.

Crews were initially dispatched for what was called in as a propane fire at 181 Factory Road about 5:30 p.m.

But what they found was a blaze that spread quickly engulfing several automotive shops including an equipment rental and repair business and Carquest auto parts.

Propane or other fuel tanks ignited and exploded, sending large plumes of smoke, ash and debris in the cold night air.

With the temperature hovering at about 8 degrees, steam rose from fire hoses lining the businesses’ parking and driving areas. Firefighters close to the flames used snow to help keep their masks clear and to cool down.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, said Greg Stroh, who works in one of the shops on the site.

Two dogs were at the location at the time of the fire — Stroh rescued one, but the other perished, he said.

At the height of the fire, flames could be seen from more than a mile away. From Lincoln Avenue, the flames appeared to shoot from the roof of Goodwill, but a canal and a few hundred yards separated the business from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

Complete coverage will appear in Monday’s edition of The Daily Sun.