Jurassic snow-removal effort

Photo by Roger Harnack
At least three snow-removal crews were busy yesterday in Granger removing snow from sidewalks and side roads. The teams had to work around the city’s jurassic display of dinosaurs, found community-wide near sidewalks, roads and in parks.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment