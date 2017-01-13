OLDER AMERICAN
NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, January 16 – ALL SITES CLOSED. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.
Tuesday, January 17 – Beef stroganoff, broccoli, tossed green salad with tomatoes, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, January 19 – Beef stew, pea, pickle and cheese salad, orange, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, January 20 – Ham fried rice, carrot raisin salad, mixed vegetables, banana, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 16 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.
Tuesday, January 17 – Long John doughnut, cereal, orange juice, peach slices, yogurt, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, cinnamon roll, variety milk.
Thursday, January 19 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.
Friday, January 20 – Fruit and yogurt plate, apple juice, blueberry muffin, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 16 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.
Tuesday, January 17 – Corn dog, oven fries with ketchup, baked beans, Mandarin oranges, fresh banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, baby carrots, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fresh pear, topical fruit, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Thursday, January 19 – Pepperoni pizza, sunshine garden salad, green beans, applesauce, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Friday, January 20 – Chicken nuggets, broccoli florets with ranch dressing, tater tots with ketchup, peach slices, fresh apple, snickerdoodle, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 16 – NO SCHOOL. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.
Tuesday, January 17 – Pancakes, fruit cup, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – Donut, sour raisins, fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 19 – Blueberry bar, yogurt, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 20 – Omelet, hash brown sticks, graham, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 16 – NO SCHOOL. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.
Tuesday, January 17 – Fish sticks, French fries, roll, carrots, celery, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – Corn dog, baked beans, cauliflower, celery, pears, variety milk.
Thursday, January 19 – Meatball sub with spaghetti sauce, green salad with cucumber, pears, variety milk.
Friday, January 20 – Nachos, salsa, jicama, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 16 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 17 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 19 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 20 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 16 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 17 – Chicken quesadilla, Romaine salad with ranch, carroteenies, peaches, milk.
Wednesday, January 18 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, milk.
Thursday, January 19 – Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain roll, milk.
Friday, January 20 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, fries, apple slices, milk.
